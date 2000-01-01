SBS Language
Language
Voice Referendum
09:17
Rêferendoma Deng: Ew çi ye û çima Australya pêk tîne?
12:31
Refrendoma Deng li ser çi ye?
07:29
Pîrozkirina Hefteya NAIDOC
Dengdana Senetê di nav şeş mehên li pêş de referanduma Deng vedike
09:25
Hêsir dibarin dema ku dengdana ji bo pirsa referanduma parlemanê di dawîyê de aşkira dibe
Follow SBS Kurdish
facebook
Download our apps
SBS Audio
iOS
Android
SBS On Demand
iOS
Android
Listen to our podcasts
SBS Kurdish
Independent news and stories connecting you to life in Australia and Kurdish-speaking Australians.
My Kurdish Language Is My Identity
Innovative approaches for addressing the challenges of language as the only identity tool Kurds have.
Get the latest with our exclusive in-language podcasts on your favourite podcast apps.
Watch on SBS
SBS World News
Take a global view with Australia's most comprehensive world news service
Watch now