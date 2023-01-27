2023 Australians of the Year announced
2023 Local Hero Amar Singh, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt and 2023 Senior Australian of the Year Tom Calma pose for photos after the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards ceremony at the National Arboretum in Canberra, Wednesday, January 25, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
A woman changing the way people around the world see and appreciate their own bodies; an Indigenous Elder whose life work has been committed to social justice and human rights; a Socceroos inspiring others to forge their own brave future; and a man driven to help all people in need have been named as the 2023 Australians of the Year across four major categories. The annual awards recognise excellence and the Australian spirit, with this year's finalists including humanitarians, activists, musicians, researchers, athletes, and advocates.
