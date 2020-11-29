30 stranded Aussies heading home; 37,000 to go

Ben Kalman Source: Supplied
Published 29 November 2020 at 3:37pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Thirty Australians in the United States are returning home after initially having their flight to Sydney cancelled at the very last minute. Passengers feared they would be stuck in San Francisco, but the flight was rescheduled after the Federal Government made an exemption for the travellers. About 37,000 Australians remain stranded overseas and unsure of their immediate future.
