A creative tool - or a tool for cheats? Is AI good for students?
Engineer designing AI technology with reflection on eyeglasses Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61
The intense debate over whether students should be able to use artificial intelligence in the classroom is intensifying as schools in the northern hemisphere prepare for a new term. In the UK experts who advise schools on technology say teachers need help and guidance to understand what is cheating and what isn’t. Experts in Australia agree.
