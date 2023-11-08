A creative tool - or a tool for cheats? Is AI good for students?

The intense debate over whether students should be able to use artificial intelligence in the classroom is intensifying as schools in the northern hemisphere prepare for a new term. In the UK experts who advise schools on technology say teachers need help and guidance to understand what is cheating and what isn’t. Experts in Australia agree.

