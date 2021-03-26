SBS Kurdish

A day of the colour purple

Carol Ireland

Carol Ireland, CEO of Epilepsy Action Australia

Published 26 March 2021 at 7:20pm, updated 27 March 2021 at 10:01am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
The month of March is Epilepsy awareness month in Australia, and the 26 of March is a global initiative dedicated to raising epilepsy awareness. Carol Ireland is the CEO of Epilepsy Action Australia. She has an extensive background spanning 35 years in the not-for-profit human services sector and has held a variety of executive positions. In this interview Carol talks about Epilepsy Action Australia and epilepsy awareness.

