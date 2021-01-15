A dream come true for former refugee

Mr Jindo together with his two sisters arrived in Toowoomba from Kurdistan Region, Iraq in 2017. Originally from Afrin in Syria, they fled as a result of the war in Syria.





Prior to the war in Syria Mr Jindo worked as a hairdresser and when he arrived in Kurdistan Region, he worked in hair salon for a few years.





SBS Kurdish spoke to Mr Jindo about his dream job, hair dressing.





Advertisement

“I was a hairdresser in Iraq. I was working there for a few years, but it has been my dream to open my own salon one day and thank God that dream came true in Australia” Mr Jindo said.





Initially he struggled with the English language but he did not give up.





“I attended TAFE to get a certificate to run my own business, but I wasn’t accepted because of my English language, it wasn’t good enough to get through the course.





I never gave up and continued to improve my language where eventually I achieved my dream and got my Certificate III in hairdressing.”











When Mr Jindo received his certificate, the Kurdish speaking community in Toowoomba encouraged him to open his own salon.





“They encouraged me to have my own salon so they can come to me to do their hair. They feel more comfortable to come to me because of the language barrier,” Mr Jindo said.





Mr Jindo said he is very happy living in Toowoomba where the community there is very welcoming and friendly.





“My dream was to have my own hairdressing salon, achieving that is a great feeling,” Mr Jindo said.



