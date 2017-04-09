A film from inside a "prison"

Behrouz Boochani

Behrouz Boochani Source: thecitizen.org.au

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 9 April 2017 at 5:00pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Behrouz Boochani, Kurdish journalist, and activist detained at Manus, has produced a moive with the help of a film producer in the Netherlands (Arash Kamal Servastani), about the lives of asylum seekers inside the detention centre, called "Chauka please tell us the time". In this interview we ask him about the fillming of the movie which was only done on his mobile phone and in secret.

Published 9 April 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 9 April 2017 at 5:00pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share