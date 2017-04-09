A film from inside a "prison"
Behrouz Boochani Source: thecitizen.org.au
Published 9 April 2017
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Behrouz Boochani, Kurdish journalist, and activist detained at Manus, has produced a moive with the help of a film producer in the Netherlands (Arash Kamal Servastani), about the lives of asylum seekers inside the detention centre, called "Chauka please tell us the time". In this interview we ask him about the fillming of the movie which was only done on his mobile phone and in secret.
