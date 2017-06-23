A journey of struggle and strength for young refugee family
Sherzad and Shireen family Source: Supplied
Published 23 June 2017
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sherzad and Shireen Bekr arrived in Australia together with their two children as refugees from Turkey. They fled from Kobani when in September 2014 IS attacked Kobani. They fled to Turkey on foot from Kobani, crossing the border and remained in Turkey for 18 months. In 2016 the young family arrived in Australia. We spoke to the young family about their journey and what it means to them now that they are in Australia.
