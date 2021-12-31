A look at Turkey and Kurdish regions in 2021

Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 31 December 2021 at 7:08pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer looks back at events took place in 2021 in Turkey and the Kurdish regions in Turkey! Also in the report is the Roboski massacre which took place on December 28, 2011, near the Iraq-Turkey border, when the Turkish Air Force bombed a group of Kurdish civilians who had been involved in smuggling gasoline and cigarettes, killing 34, 27 of them being from the Encu family. According to a statement of the Turkish Air Force the group were mistakenly thought to be members of PKK.
