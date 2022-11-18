A look inside Qatar's World Cup "Fan Festival"

The FIFA Fan Festival zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Credit: Mike Egerton - PA Wire
Published 18 November 2022 at 7:05pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Cup is just three days away, and Socceroos fans will soon be arriving in Qatar for a tournament like no other. Alcohol will only be available in selected venues, and it’s far from cheap. And while fans are being asked to respect local customs and culture.
Published 18 November 2022 at 7:05pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share