A Mohtadi : Iran can't interfere in all regional conflicts and expect no backlash
Abdullah Mohtadi Source: Supplied
Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 13 June 2017 at 9:30am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The General Secretary of Komala (Society of Revolutionary Toilers of Iranian Kurdistan), Abdullah Mohtadi discusses the recent attacks in Tehran, Kurdish politics in east Kurdistan (Iran), Iran and the international community as well as south Kurdistan's u-coming referendum for independence.
