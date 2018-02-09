SBS Kurdish

A new Kurdish community organisation established

SBS Kurdish

KSQ

Members of the Kurdish Society of QLD Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 10:38am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mr Hiwa Zandi speaks to us about the establishment of a new community organisation in Brisbane, the Kurdish Society of Queensland (KSQ). We ask Mr Zandi, who is one of the founding members of KSQ, about the aims and objective of this newly formed group and the way in which they will be serving the Kurdish community in QLD.

Published 9 February 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 10:38am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
recovered_400fc92e47100b4b20e582fdd9a191cc.jpg


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News