A new Kurdish community organisation established

Members of the Kurdish Society of QLD Source: Supplied
Published 9 February 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 10:38am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Hiwa Zandi speaks to us about the establishment of a new community organisation in Brisbane, the Kurdish Society of Queensland (KSQ). We ask Mr Zandi, who is one of the founding members of KSQ, about the aims and objective of this newly formed group and the way in which they will be serving the Kurdish community in QLD.
Published 9 February 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 10:38am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share