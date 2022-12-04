“A quick healing is to get rid of that oppressive government”

Tara Fatehi Credit: Supplied
Published 4 December 2022 at 5:00pm, updated an hour ago at 7:37pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iran has been rocked by the biggest protests in years following the death of Jina Amini on the 16th of September. Since then, protests have been continuing here in Australia and around the world. So far hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands arrested by the regime. But lately, the Iranian regime has been targeting Kurdish cities in Iran and across the border. Human Rights activist Ms Tara Fatehi spoke at the hearing of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade’s Inquiry into Human Rights Abuses in Iran for the people of Kurdistan. In this interview we ask Ms Fatehi what motivated her to present her speech.
