A story of identity food and culture
Chiman Zebari Source: Supplied
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 1:45pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
My life, My Food, My Kurdistan, is a book by Chiman Zebari, that tells the story of the Kurdish nation, a personal encounter of escaping war and persecution and a wonderful collection of delicious Kurdish cuisine and recipes. Ms Zebari speaks to us about her journey her book and future projects from Washington.
