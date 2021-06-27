A two week lockdown for Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Wollongong and the Central Coast
Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant announce a two week lockdown. Source: AAP
Published 27 June 2021 at 10:00am, updated 27 June 2021 at 10:05am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A two week lockdown has started for all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong, (from 6pm Saturday, June 26 until midnight Friday, July 9). Stay-at-home orders have been extended after a crisis meeting of the New South Wales cabinet. The Delta variant has been spreading rapidly with 29 new cases, including 17 that were announced on Friday, June 25.
