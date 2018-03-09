"A woman can achieve anything she sets her mind to"

Ashti Ibrahim-Afendi Source: Supplied
Published 9 March 2018
By Roza Germian
For International Women's Day we speak to Ashti Ibrahim-Afendi, a writer and former female Peshmerga. Ms Ibrahim-Afendi has been leaving in Australia for around 20 years with her family, she was one of the few female Peshmergas in the Kurdish arm struggle against Saadam's Baathist regime in the early 1980s. In this interview we ask her about her personal experiences as well as her view about Kurdish women's role in today's society in different part of Kurdistan as well as in the diaspora.
