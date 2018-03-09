SBS Kurdish

"A woman can achieve anything she sets her mind to"

Ashti I Afendi

Ashti Ibrahim-Afendi Source: Supplied

Published 9 March 2018 at 7:39pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 7:47pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For International Women's Day we speak to Ashti Ibrahim-Afendi, a writer and former female Peshmerga. Ms Ibrahim-Afendi has been leaving in Australia for around 20 years with her family, she was one of the few female Peshmergas in the Kurdish arm struggle against Saadam's Baathist regime in the early 1980s. In this interview we ask her about her personal experiences as well as her view about Kurdish women's role in today's society in different part of Kurdistan as well as in the diaspora.

