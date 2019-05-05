SBS Kurdish

A young Kurd's pursuit of 'Homeland'

Hawreh Haddadi (author of Finding Kurdistan...)

Hawreh Haddadi (author of Finding Kurdistan...)

Published 5 May 2019
By Roza Germian
Roza Germian speaks to the author of Finding Kurdistan: a Kurdish Iranian American's Journey Home, Hawreh Haddadi. Mr Haddadi wrote this book after his first journey to East Kurdistan (Iran), which became an unforeseen experience. Hawreh, has been living in the US since the age of two, and when he was still in High School his family decided to visit home. His father having been a Kurdish freedom fighter against the Islamic Republic could not join them. This lead to their arrest once in Iran, where they were asked about their father's whereabouts. Eight years later Hawreh managed to publish a book where he recorded those encounters.

