A young Kurd's pursuit of 'Homeland'

Hawreh Haddadi (author of Finding Kurdistan...) Source: Supplied
Published 5 May 2019 at 4:18pm, updated 5 May 2019 at 4:24pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Roza Germian speaks to the author of Finding Kurdistan: a Kurdish Iranian American's Journey Home, Hawreh Haddadi. Mr Haddadi wrote this book after his first journey to East Kurdistan (Iran), which became an unforeseen experience. Hawreh, has been living in the US since the age of two, and when he was still in High School his family decided to visit home. His father having been a Kurdish freedom fighter against the Islamic Republic could not join them. This lead to their arrest once in Iran, where they were asked about their father's whereabouts. Eight years later Hawreh managed to publish a book where he recorded those encounters.
