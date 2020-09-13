Abba Karib: Influenced by Bob Marley, introduces 'reggaeton style' to Kurdish music

Kurdish singer, Abba Karib

Kurdish singer, Abba Karib Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

UK based Kurdish singer and musician, Abba Karib, speaks to SBS Kurdish regarding his music background, latest work, future production plans, and the feedback he has received for his work, as well as his unique style of Kurdish music.

Abba, grown up in the UK, says Bob Marley and reggaeton music in general have had a major influence on his style of Kurdish music. Although he was not confident in releasing his songs in Kurdish at first, but was eventually encouraged to do so by friends and Kurdish singer Navid Zardi.

Abba Karib's music has received mixed reactions, and he estimates that only 25 per cent of the feedback received via social media comment are positive, and the rest have been manly criticism. However, he has grown to ignore the negativity, and learnt not to be intimidated by them, acknowledging his style of music, and work in general, is new to Kurdish culture.
Abba Karib Kurdish singer
Abba Karib, Kurdish singer Source: Supplied
His latest song "Garma" was released on 1st of September 2020, Abba says most of his work has been delayed due to COVID-19. He was also supposed to start concert tours in July 2020, a plan put on hold now because of the global pandemic.
Abba Karib plans to visit Kurdistan in the near feature, where he hopes to work with other artists.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard

Kurdish News

January 29 Weekend News

2023 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2023 Australians of the Year announced