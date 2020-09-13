Abba Karib: Influenced by Bob Marley, introduces 'reggaeton style' to Kurdish music

Abba, grown up in the UK, says Bob Marley and reggaeton music in general have had a major influence on his style of Kurdish music. Although he was not confident in releasing his songs in Kurdish at first, but was eventually encouraged to do so by friends and Kurdish singer Navid Zardi.





Abba Karib's music has received mixed reactions, and he estimates that only 25 per cent of the feedback received via social media comment are positive, and the rest have been manly criticism. However, he has grown to ignore the negativity, and learnt not to be intimidated by them, acknowledging his style of music, and work in general, is new to Kurdish culture. Abba Karib, Kurdish singer Source: Supplied His latest song "Garma" was released on 1st of September 2020, Abba says most of his work has been delayed due to COVID-19. He was also supposed to start concert tours in July 2020, a plan put on hold now because of the global pandemic.