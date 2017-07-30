SBS Kurdish

Activists and journalists protest against "No" campaign by NRT owner

Rebaz Yusuf Director of Media Networks-gives speech

Rebaz Yusuf Director of Civil Society Networks-gives speech Source: Ahmed Ghafur

Published 30 July 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 30 July 2017 at 10:35pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
A number of civil society activists and journalists gather in front of NRT office in Erbil to demonstrate the remarks by NRT founder and owner Shaswar A. Qadir, who declared his opposition to the Independence referendum and that he is to launch a "No" campaign. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur reports from Erbil/Hewler.

