Adnan Karim renowned Kurdish singer, musician, in first ever concert in Australia

Adnan Karim at SBS

Adnan Karim in SBS studios Source: SBS Kurdish

Published 26 October 2018 at 5:07pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 5:26pm
By Roza Germian
Kurdish singer and well-known musician Adnan Karim is in Australia for his first-ever concert in Sydney. The concert is organised by Madakto Orchestra- a Sydney based Kurdish arts' centre. In this interview we spoke to Adnan Karim as well as concert organiser and one of the main musician from Madakto Jamal Faroukhsarasht at SBS Kurdish Studios in Sydney.

Mr Karim has been an active Kurdish singer and is an expert in Kurdish style melodies for decades. He first appeared on stage as a 16 year old student of the fine arts in Sulaymania in Kurdistan.

Last year Adnan Karim was one of the judges in the first ever Kurd Idol program, which was a successful and highly popular show, where Kurds from all parts of Kurdistan as well as Europe participated in the program.

Adnan Karim's concert in Sydney with Madakto Orchestra will be held at Riverside Theater in Parramatta on Sunday 28th of October.

