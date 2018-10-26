Adnan Karim renowned Kurdish singer, musician, in first ever concert in Australia







Mr Karim has been an active Kurdish singer and is an expert in Kurdish style melodies for decades. He first appeared on stage as a 16 year old student of the fine arts in Sulaymania in Kurdistan.





Last year Adnan Karim was one of the judges in the first ever Kurd Idol program, which was a successful and highly popular show, where Kurds from all parts of Kurdistan as well as Europe participated in the program.



