SBS Kurdish

Adopting and fostering pets in Australia

SBS Kurdish

settlement guide

Giving animals a second chance is a rewarding experience Source: Getty Images/Group4 Studio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2022 at 3:07pm, updated 31 March 2022 at 10:02am
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Australia has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world, with approximately 61% of households owning a pet. Yet, thousands of pets go into shelter or are rescued every year.

Published 27 March 2022 at 3:07pm, updated 31 March 2022 at 10:02am
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News