SBS Kurdish

After years of being divided, the two democratic parties are united

SBS Kurdish

Mustafa Hijiri and Khaled Azizi.jpeg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2022 at 12:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The two Kurdish parties, Kurdistan Democratic Party Iran (HDK-I) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (HDK) have been divided for the past 15 years. But both parties have decided to reunite where negotiations have been going on for the past year. We speak to the party's representative Salah Pourasad from Brisbane about the reunification of both parties.

Published 20 August 2022 at 12:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News