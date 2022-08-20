After years of being divided, the two democratic parties are united

Published 20 August 2022 at 12:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The two Kurdish parties, Kurdistan Democratic Party Iran (HDK-I) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (HDK) have been divided for the past 15 years. But both parties have decided to reunite where negotiations have been going on for the past year. We speak to the party's representative Salah Pourasad from Brisbane about the reunification of both parties.
