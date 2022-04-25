'Al-Hol camp is the most terrifying camp in the world': Sheikhmous Ahmed

Since the beginning of 2022, ISIS has re-emerged in the fighting, especially when it attacked the Sina'a prison in Al-Hasakah in January of this year. They wanted to create a movement inside the al-Hol camp to control areas that reach the Turkish border and the areas occupied by Turkey in Syria.





But with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the international coalition, ISIS' plans were defeated, Sheikhmous Ahmed told SBS Kurdish.





Unrest continues in al-Hol camp and so far, 10 people have been killed in April only. Most of the people in al-Hol camp are members of the Islamic State and do not comply with the Autonomous Administration, and those who want to comply are threatened by ISIS.





There is not any security monitoring at night in fear of ISIS and during the day they are covered from head to toe in black clothes and cannot be identified.





“A couple of nights ago a child was killed in the camp, and prior to that a couple was killed", said Mr Ahmed.





Al-Hol camp has major security issues in addition to humanitarian issues, it cannot be controlled like the other camp because the majority are from ISIS.





The camp houses many foreign ISIS nationals, including Australians. The Autonomous Administration had hoped that Australia would take some steps to bring its citizens home.





"Australia can contact our foreign affairs department and discuss the matter," Sheikhmous Ahmed said.



