SBS Kurdish

Albanese government urged to repatriate women and children trapped in Syria

SBS Kurdish

A general view of the Al Roj camp in northeast Syria

A general view of the Al Roj camp in northeast Syria Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2022 at 7:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Tom Stayner, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights has raised concerns directly with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government about the need to intervene to repatriate women and children trapped in camps in northeast Syria.

Published 24 June 2022 at 7:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Tom Stayner, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News