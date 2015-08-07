ALP National Conference Fringe Event 'The Kurdish fight against the Islamic State'

Tara Fatehi Source: Tara Fatehi
Published 7 August 2015 at 9:03pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 11:55am
By Roza Germian
This year's ALP National Conference included a Fringe Event: The Kurdish fight against the Islamic State, organised by the Labor Friends of the Kurdish people. The event featured Hon. David Feeney MP, Kurdish activist Tara Fatehi, as well as other academics. In this interview with Tara Fatehi we ask her about the event and its aims and outcomes.
