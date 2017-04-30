Analyst Ahmad Eskandari analysis the situation in ME
Ahmad Eskandari Source: Supplied
Published 30 April 2017 at 3:23pm, updated 30 April 2017 at 3:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Political analyst Mr Ahmad Eskandari speaks to us about Iran's up coming elections in May. The Kurds in Iran and their rights and we also spoke about the latest Turkish air raids on Mt Sinjar, KR and Qarachok, Syria.
