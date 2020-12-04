SBS Kurdish

Andrew Wilkie presents petition for independent Kurdistan to Federal Parliament

Andrew Wilkie

Andrew Wilkie Presnts a petition calling on Australian Government to recognise the Kurdish People's right to self-determination Thursday December 3rd 2020. Source: Andrew Wilkie Facebook page

Published 4 December 2020 at 3:21pm, updated 4 December 2020 at 7:38pm
Andrew Wilkie, Independent Federal MP presented a petition on behalf of the Kurdish Society of Tasmania to the Federal Parliament. The petition is calling on the Australian government to recognise the Kurdish people's right to self-determination.

The
Kurdish society of Tasmania also organised a motion
in the Liberal Party of Tasmania for the same cause which was passed and expected to be presented and voted on in the Federal Parliament early 2021. 

 

