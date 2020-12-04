Andrew Wilkie presents petition for independent Kurdistan to Federal Parliament

The in the Liberal Party of Tasmania for the same cause which was passed and expected to be presented and voted on in the Federal Parliament early 2021.
Andrew Wilkie Presnts a petition calling on Australian Government to recognise the Kurdish People's right to self-determination Thursday December 3rd 2020. Source: Andrew Wilkie Facebook page
Published 4 December 2020 at 3:21pm, updated 4 December 2020 at 7:38pm
Source: SBS
Andrew Wilkie, Independent Federal MP presented a petition on behalf of the Kurdish Society of Tasmania to the Federal Parliament. The petition is calling on the Australian government to recognise the Kurdish people's right to self-determination.
