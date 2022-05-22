SBS Kurdish

Anthony Albanese promises to unite Australia with vision of optimism as new prime minister

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese celebrates with his partner Jodie Haydon and son Nathan Albanese after after winning the 2022 Federal Election

工黨勝出大選，市場關注工黨理財能力。 Source: AAP

Published 22 May 2022 at 4:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Tom Stayner, Mayada Kordy Khalil
The nation's new leader has promised a "better future" for Australians after winning the election, but still faces the prospect of a hung parliament as votes continue to be counted.

