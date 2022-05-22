Anthony Albanese promises to unite Australia with vision of optimism as new prime minister
工黨勝出大選，市場關注工黨理財能力。 Source: AAP
Published 22 May 2022 at 4:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Tom Stayner, Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The nation's new leader has promised a "better future" for Australians after winning the election, but still faces the prospect of a hung parliament as votes continue to be counted.
