Are Australian women dying of embarrassment?

Female surfer at Freshwater Beach, in Sydney

Source: Getty Images

Published 14 July 2019 at 3:24pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Half of Australia's women are not up-to-date with their cervical cancer screenings. But why? The Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation asked women what were their reasons for not getting the life-saving test - and the answers were surprising.

