Armidale commemorates the 4th anniversay of the Yezidi genocide

Published 5 August 2018 at 3:48pm, updated 6 August 2018 at 5:51pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Friday, August 3rd, 2018 marked the fourth anniversary of the genocide perpetrated by the so-called Islamic State (IS) against the Yezidi minority in Iraq and Syria. Over 3000 Yezidi civilians were murdered and 6000 taken captive by IS in Sinjar (Shingal) in 2014. Since last year 2017, Armidale has become an official refugee settlement location, and since February this year, 22 Yazidi families who survived the genocide have settled in Armidale. The local Yezidi community organised a gathering in remembrance of those who have been lost in the genocide. We spoke to Waleed Khalid Taalo who arrived in Armidale not long ago and asked him about this day and what it means to him. Nine members of Mr Taalo's family are still missing.
Published 5 August 2018 at 3:48pm, updated 6 August 2018 at 5:51pm