Art imitates life in Rojava

Actor Dilan Gwyn

Actor Dilan Gwyn Source: Supplied

Published 1 December 2019 at 2:49pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Dilan Gwyn is a Kurdish-Swedish actor residing in Los Angeles, US. She has recently starred in the film Sisters in Arms (Soeurs d'armes) as a young kidnapped Yezidi sex slave turned resistance fighter named Zara. In this interview, Dilan shares her journey into acting, detailing her experience portraying a fictional role that hits close to home as events in Rojava concurrently unfold in reality.

