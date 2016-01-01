SBS Kurdish

Artist and musician R F Nejadi in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Rashid Fayzi Nejadi

Rashid Fayzi Nejadi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2016 at 7:53pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 8:02pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We spoke to visiting musician and violinist Rashid Fayzi Nejadi about his visit to Australia and his plans for the up coming concerts and his thoughts about the young generation of Kurdish artists.

Published 1 January 2016 at 7:53pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 8:02pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News