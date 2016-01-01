Artist and musician R F Nejadi in Australia

Rashid Fayzi Nejadi Source: Supplied
Published 1 January 2016 at 7:53pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 8:02pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to visiting musician and violinist Rashid Fayzi Nejadi about his visit to Australia and his plans for the up coming concerts and his thoughts about the young generation of Kurdish artists.
