Artist's powerful interpretation of Yezidi genocide

The idea of the exhibition is to express poignant stories about the Yezidi genocide committed by ISIS. The tragedy of the Yazidi people is embodied in the light of the ongoing massacre. Among these paintings are figures who sacrificed themselves for the Yezidis honour, as well as those who defended this cause and entered their names in history.





“Through my paintings, I speak about the injustice and human rights violations that Yezidi girls were subjected to, who were victims of slavery, sold and bought in slave markets by the terrorist acts committed by ISIS.”





Hayat Murad told SBS Kurdish, “deep pain, a silent voice, a lost right, a bitter reality and an unknown future is ahead.”





Advertisement

“Through my paintings, I have illustrated a pure picture of the Yezidi religion, about the freedom and sanctification of women in our society, and about peace, love and goodness in our religion.”





Six years after IS genocide, a Yazidi mother in Australia waits to be reunited with her son Six years after IS genocide, a Yazidi mother in Australia waits to be reunited with her son







Hayat Murad standing in front of her paintings Source: Hayat Murad





Source: Facebook (Hayat Murad)



