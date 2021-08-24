SBS Kurdish

Artist's powerful interpretation of Yezidi genocide

Hayat Murad

Source: Hayat Murad

Published 24 August 2021 at 10:45am, updated 26 August 2021 at 11:38am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Hayat Murad a young Yezidi artist hopes people will understand the sufferings of the Yezidis at the hands of ISIS through her paintings. Her art exhibition, "Colourful Letters from the Yezidi Genocide" took place in Sinjar.

The idea of the exhibition is to express poignant stories about the Yezidi genocide committed by ISIS. The tragedy of the Yazidi people is embodied in the light of the ongoing massacre. Among these paintings are figures who sacrificed themselves for the Yezidis honour, as well as those who defended this cause and entered their names in history.

“Through my paintings, I speak about the injustice and human rights violations that Yezidi girls were subjected to, who were victims of slavery, sold and bought in slave markets by the terrorist acts committed by ISIS.”

Hayat Murad told SBS Kurdish, “deep pain, a silent voice, a lost right, a bitter reality and an unknown future is ahead.”

“Through my paintings, I have illustrated a pure picture of the Yezidi religion, about the freedom and sanctification of women in our society, and about peace, love and goodness in our religion.”

Six years after IS genocide, a Yazidi mother in Australia waits to be reunited with her son

Hayat Murad
Hayat Murad standing in front of her paintings Source: Hayat Murad


Hayat Murad's painting
Source: Facebook (Hayat Murad)


Hayat Murad Murad with members of her family
Source: Supplied


