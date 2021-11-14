SBS Kurdish

As APEC looms, Australia's relationship with China remains sour

As APEC looms, Australia's relationship with China remains sour

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opening the APEC CEO Summit 2021 Source: AAP

Published 14 November 2021
By Anna Henderson, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The relationship between Australia and China remains sour, with a long road to recovery ahead. With the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders meeting on 12 November 2021, China is cautioning against a return to ways of old.

