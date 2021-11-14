As APEC looms, Australia's relationship with China remains sour

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opening the APEC CEO Summit 2021 Source: AAP
Published 14 November 2021 at 3:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Anna Henderson, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The relationship between Australia and China remains sour, with a long road to recovery ahead. With the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders meeting on 12 November 2021, China is cautioning against a return to ways of old.
Published 14 November 2021 at 3:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Anna Henderson, Hannah Kwon
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share