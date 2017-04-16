Assad denies chemical-weapons attack on Syrian village
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad Source: AAP
Published 16 April 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 2:50pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad says the suspected April 4th chemical-weapons attack on a Syrian village was a fabrication to justify a United States strike on his forces.He has accused the United States of working what he calls "hand in glove" with terrorists in Syria.In his first interview since the attack, Syria's president says his army no longer has any chemical weapons.
Published 16 April 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 2:50pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share