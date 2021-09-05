Assassination trial resumes after 27 years

Source: Hatice Kamer
Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir, about an assassination took place 27 years ago. Hundreds of Kurds were killed and their killers were never arrested in the 1990s in cities of Diyarbakir, Farqin, Batman, Nusaybin and Cizre. Parliamentarian Mehmet Sincar went to Batman back then to investigate these killings, his aim was to prepare a report for parliament. But he also was killed there. His case will be reopened on September 6 in Diyarbakir by his wife.
