Assassination trial resumes after 27 years

Cihan Sincar

Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 5 September 2021 at 3:29pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir, about an assassination took place 27 years ago. Hundreds of Kurds were killed and their killers were never arrested in the 1990s in cities of Diyarbakir, Farqin, Batman, Nusaybin and Cizre. Parliamentarian Mehmet Sincar went to Batman back then to investigate these killings, his aim was to prepare a report for parliament. But he also was killed there. His case will be reopened on September 6 in Diyarbakir by his wife.

