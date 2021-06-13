SBS Kurdish

At least 150 terror attacks reported in Kurdistan Region since January

Dindar Zebari

Dindar Zebari

Published 13 June 2021 at 3:31pm, updated 13 June 2021 at 4:22pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
In this week's report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the increased Turkish military operations and attacks in the Kurdistan Region, where civilians have been killed, injured or lost homes and livelihoods as a result. Also, in this report the increase in number of terror activities and attacks by ISIS especially in the disputed areas between Kurdistan and Iraq.

