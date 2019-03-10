Australia can lead the way in bringing justice for IS victims: Taban Shoresh

Taban Shoresh-Founder Source: The Lotus Flower
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
With the help of a team of international lawyers, The Lotus Flower, a not-for-profit organisation helping survivors of IS, has submitted its compensation cases to the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal. Among the cases that they're dealing with was one involving female Yazidi survivors who were willing to give evidence against an Australian IS fighter. Taban Shoresh, Founder of the British-based The Lotus Flower, speaks with SBS Kurdish about their work and the legal action to redress for victims of IS. She believes that the Australian justice system is capable of leading the way in bringing justice for victims of this Australian IS foreign fighter.
