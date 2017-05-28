Australia considers making it easier to use bring in army in terrorist attacks
Australian Federal Police Specialist Response Group 704 Source: AAP
Published 28 May 2017 at 2:53pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Turnbull Government review will consider making it easier for the Australian army to be called out in response to unfolding terrorist attacks. The idea was floated in coronial report into Sydney's 2014 Lindt Cafe siege. But the Government is stressing local police will always have the primary responsibility.
