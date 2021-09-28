SBS Kurdish

Australia could be left behind without net zero commitment: Frydenberg

Control Rooms Of Euro-Mediterranean Center On Climate Change

LECCE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: The control rooms and displays of the CMCC (Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change), Source: Getty Images Europe

Published 28 September 2021 at 6:11pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has thrown his support behind the adoption of net zero emissions by 2050, signalling a shift from the government that it will commit at international climate talks later this year. But when pressed in Washington, the Prime Minister refused to be drawn on the subject, with internal divisions within the Coalition needing to be bridged before the country can move forward.

