Australia could end homelessness easily - if it wanted to, say advocates

A homeless person is seen sleeping on a park bench in Pert.

A homeless person is seen sleeping on a park bench in Pert. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Published 22 October 2022 at 8:00am
By Claudia Farhert
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Homelessness advocates in New South Wales say the state can end homelessness for good, if it commits to allocating just one per cent of its yearly budget to social housing. The proportion of social housing dwellings around the country has been steadily declining over the past decade, despite demand increasing.

