Published 24 January 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 24 January 2016 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We gave a brief history of Australia regarding Australia Day to the listeners. When Australia was discovered and the arrivals of migrants and refugees to Australia. Everyone celebrates Australia Day as one family.
