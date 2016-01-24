SBS Kurdish

Australia Day

Published 24 January 2016 at 3:38pm, updated 24 January 2016 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We gave a brief history of Australia regarding Australia Day to the listeners. When Australia was discovered and the arrivals of migrants and refugees to Australia. Everyone celebrates Australia Day as one family.

