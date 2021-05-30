SBS Kurdish

Australia is experiencing a residential building boom

Aerial view of construction work and housing in Western Sydney

Aerial view of construction work and housing in Western Sydney Source: Getty

Published 30 May 2021 at 3:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Gareth Boreham, Felicity Ogilvie
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Australia is experiencing a residential building boom driven by record low interest rates and the home builder grant. But demand for construction materials is outstripping supply, leaving consumers with longer and more expensive waits to get their home improvements done.

