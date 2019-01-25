SBS Kurdish

Australia may be nearly 120 years old - but Australian citizenship is a newer concept

The crowd at an Australia Day citizenship ceremony in Waneroo, Perth, WA

Published 25 January 2019 at 7:17pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 7:22pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia has been an independent nation for more than 118 years, but citizenship in this country is a much newer concept. So in the lead up to the 70th anniversary of Australian citizenship (January 26) we take a look at how and why it was introduced?

Available in other languages
