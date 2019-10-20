SBS Kurdish

Australian-Kurdish youth ask Australian government to help establish no-fly zone in NE Syria

SBS Kurdish

Mayda Ziabari

Mayda Ziabari Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 20 October 2019 at 4:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview we speak with Mayda Ziabari an Australian-Kurd, who is a former refugee and currently residing in Melbourne. She recently published an opinion piece in The Age newspaper as a response to Turkish Presidents Opinion that was published in The Australian.

Published 20 October 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 20 October 2019 at 4:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News