Australian-Kurdish youth ask Australian government to help establish no-fly zone in NE Syria
Mayda Ziabari Source: Supplied
Published 20 October 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 20 October 2019 at 4:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview we speak with Mayda Ziabari an Australian-Kurd, who is a former refugee and currently residing in Melbourne. She recently published an opinion piece in The Age newspaper as a response to Turkish Presidents Opinion that was published in The Australian.
Available in other languages
