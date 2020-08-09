Australian mask-makers meeting multiplying demand

Source: SBS
Published 9 August 2020 at 3:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil

With millions of Australians now being urged to cover up to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the country's mask-makers are struggling to meet rising demand. Masks are now mandatory in Melbourne and recommended in certain situations in other parts of the nation, meaning sales are through the roof ((very high)).

