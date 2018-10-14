Australian Passport proves one of the world's most powerful

Australian passport Source: AAP
Published 14 October 2018 at 3:01pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

A report this week ranked Australia's passport as the equal-seventh most powerful in the world, based on the number of countries it grants access to. It comes as demand for Australian citizenship reaches never-before-seen levels, with the Federal Government revealing in August close to 189,000 people were waiting for their citizenship applications to be processed. The report takes a look at the status of the Australian passport and others around the world.
