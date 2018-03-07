SBS Kurdish

Australian providing humanitarian relief in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Hevi and President of Yawm Al-Huriya Organization for Human Rights

Published 7 March 2018 at 9:15pm, updated 8 March 2018 at 10:59am
By Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages

Hevi Sidiq is a lawyer who has grown up in Melbourne. She has returned to her homeland in Kurdistan to provide humanitarian aid for the local refugees. Her services have been engaged as part of a program organised by the United Nations. We interview her to find out more about the work she is doing.

