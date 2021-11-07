Australian sporting codes explained

Kids jumping in the air Source: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer
Published 7 November 2021 at 3:38pm, updated 10 November 2021 at 9:25am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Australia is a sporting nation, and one of the most exciting ways to integrate into Australian society is through community sports clubs which provide enormous health and social benefits for everyone involved. Here is what you need to know about the four most popular sports in Australia.
