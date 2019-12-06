Australian students at risk of slipping behind in performance
Published 6 December 2019
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Education experts warn Australia is at risk of being left behind by its Asian neighbours, after a new report revealed the academic performance of Australian students across reading, numeracy and science has fallen again. The OECD's [[The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development]] Programme for International Student Assessment gathered data from more than half a million students worldwide and found those in Australia are lagging more than three years behind their Chinese counterparts in mathematics.
